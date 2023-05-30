Atiku Expresses Shock Over Dokpesi’s Demise

Former Vice President and flagbearer of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) during the recent presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed utmost shock at the demise of foremost independent media entrepreneur, Dr Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi. Dokpesi reportedly died in a hospital in Abuja, Monday May 29, 2023.

This is contained in a Press Release by Tunde Olusunle, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the former Vice President.

Sources said that Dokpesi experienced a stroke shortly after the Ramadan fast. Upon hearing of Dokpesi’s situation over a month ago, Atiku called off a meeting he was chairing in his Asokoro, Abuja home, to check up on the health of his longstanding ally. He has been in regular contact with Dokpesi’s health managers ever since, monitoring his situation.

Atiku spoke from his Yola, Adamawa State home where he attended the “14th Commencement of the American University of Nigeria, (AUN),” which he established. His exact words: “Oh my God, Oh my God, Oh my God! I am in a state of shock. I am in Adamawa, scheduled to return midweek before I received this shattering piece of news.”

Speaking further, the former Vice President said: “You shouldn’t have left us on a date like this, *Ezomo.* But what can we do? As we say in Islam, from God we came and to Him we return. My everlasting and deepest condolences to his family, associates and admirers. May God forgive his sins and grant him paradise.”

Founder of the African Independent Television, (AIT) and the popular radio *Raypower FM,* Dokpesi had a very cordial, preexisting relationship with Atiku. He stood by the former Vice President during his travails in the aftermath of his disenfranchisement by the state in the 2019 presidential election. Ahead of Atiku’s declaration in 2022 to contest for the presidency, Dokpesi led a group of reputable stakeholders on a countrywide tour to drum up support for Atiku.

He functioned as Deputy Director-General, Technical and Systems, of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election. For his services to fatherland and his pioneering innovations in broadcast communication, he was decorated with the national honour of *Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, (OFR),* several years ago.

Dokpesi’s eldest son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support at this difficult time for the family. He requested for prayers for the family as they grieve over their revered patriarch. Dokpesi Jnr assured that the family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course.