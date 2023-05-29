Rivers: Fubara takes over from Wike, pledges to combat insecurity

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Former Accountant General of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara took oath of office as the fourth elected executive Governor of the state and successor Governor Nyesom Wike amidst rainfall on Monday.

The oath was administered on Fubara and his deputy, Professor Mrs Ngozi Ordu by the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi at the Yakubu Gowon stadium, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike, witnessed the swearing-in of his successor.

In his inaugural address, Fubara said the successful swearing -in ceremony is a triumph of democracy in Rivers.

While appreciating Wike, his wife Justice Suzette and the PDP, who, according to him, nurtured him and always believe in him, Fubara promised that his administration will strive to deliver good governance to all Rivers people.

He also acknowledged that there are high expectations from the people of Rivers State, but he assured the he and his Deputy are equal to the task of delivering purposefully, quality leadership.

“We know the expectations of the people are high we are equal to the task because we the terrain, will we will follow the footsteps of the immediate past Governor,his excellency.”

On security, he warned the his administration will go headlong against criminals, and those found to be perpetrating criminal activities will be dealt with, no matter how highly placed in the society.

“We’ll be hard on criminals and criminalities no matter position of their perpetrators in the society”.

The new Governor announced that a his administration will construct Port Harcourt ring road to help evacuate food and services.

He added that he will also focus on empowerment of youths.

For the state civil service, which he called his immediate constituency, Fubara promised that workers will enjoy prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity.

He also extend his hands of fellowship to the opposition.

“To the opposition, our doors are open to collaborate and develop the State of our dreams”.

He further pledged support to the clergy and the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, while pledging that he would govern with the fear of God.

Wike spoke for only about 10 seconds, while handing over to his successor.