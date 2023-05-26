Transition: Ganduje Urges Imams to Offer Special Prayers

Friday, May 26, 2023 10:45 am


Governor Ganduje

Governor Ganduje of Kano State

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has urged Imams and other religious leaders to offer special prayers for peaceful and seamless handover programme in the state come May 29.

He has also handed over government records to his successor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

On Wednesday, Ganduje, through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji presented handover notes to the Governor -elect through the leader of his Transition Committee .

In a Statement released on Friday by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, Ganduje urged Kano residents to pray for seamless transition, handover programmes.

He further called on Imams of Jumu’at Mosques to offer special prayers for peaceful and seamless transition and handover of power to the incoming administration in the state.

According to Malam Garba, ” while the Ganduje administration has entrenched policies that guarantee peace in the last eight years, there was the need for it’s consolidation through fervent prayers.”

He also commended the entire people of the state for their support to the administration which enables the execution of laudable development programmes.

