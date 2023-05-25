Lagos Speakership: Why Lawmakers-elect Endorsed Obasa – Temitope

– Lawmaker declares no controversy about Lagos speakership

Thirty-nine lawmakers-elect of the Lagos State House of Assembly are supporting Speaker Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa for the leadership of the 10th Assembly, a member of the House, Hon. Adewale Temitope, has said.

Adewale, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, said the endorsement of Obasa followed a resolution reached by the lawmakers-elect to have the Speaker continue with “the good work he started in 2015 and sustained in the ninth Assembly.”

Speaking in an interview session with some journalists in Lagos on Thursday, Adewale said the State was fortunate to have Obasa adding that the latter had succeeded in changing the face of legislative practice in Nigeria.

“We now have a Lagos Assembly that other states visit to learn from. We have bills that have been studied by the National Assembly. We have laws that have shaped our State in favour of the people.

“Through his leadership style, lawmakers are now, more than before, closer to their constituents because we see him living in the midst of his people in Agege and making sure he reaches out to every individual that seeks his attention.

“Lagos cannot afford not to have him as Speaker if the fortunes of true governance enjoyed by the State must be sustained.

“Obasa is a stabiliser and has sustained the peace and unity in the House. He is a very accommodating leader who is ready to learn and relearn,” he said.

The lawmaker further noted that under Obasa’s leadership, the House now has the highest number of non-executive-sponsored bills which have helped secure the State and created employment.

“Obasa has defended so well the legislative arm of government. Today, we have one of the best Houses of Assembly in Nigeria because we have practised all that the others are just asking for. He has moved the House from where it was before to be above the common standards of excellence.

“I can tell you there is nobody who will challenge him successfully. If you are talking about loyalty, he is very loyal to the party, he is loyal to the elders of Lagos and loyal to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Above all, he continues to uphold the tenets of democracy.

“This is a man who has practised everything you call legislature and he has been impacting knowledge in everyone of us. Moreover, we are going into the 10th Assembly with a House that has many new members.

“As a result of this, he has more job to do. He needs to train a lot of people so that the tenets of the legislature and the institution can continue to stand alone in the face of separation of powers,” Adewale added.