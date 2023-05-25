Ekiti, Ondo communities agog as OSSAP-SDGs unveils hospital, other projects

Several communities in both Ekiti and Ondo states were agog over the weekend as the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs commissioned a hospital in Ilawe Ekiti while it commissioned a Civic Centre in Ile-Oluji, Okeigbo LGA and Innovation Hub in Igbara Oke, Ifedore LGA both of Ondo State.

While speaking at the commissioning, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, noted that the projects underlines the commitment of the Federal Government to inclusive growth, health care, social harmony and overall development

“My office and the UN implementing partners, notably UNDP, UNICEF, WFP and ILO, promised to establish at least one innovation hub per geo-political zone. Indeed, this is coming timely at Igbara-Oke Community, Ogun State,” she said while commissioning the Igbara-Oke Innovation Hub.

The OSSAP-SDGs also completed works on the Departmental Building, Lecture Rooms and External Works at Igbara-Oke Higher Institution Complex, Igbara-Oke.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, represented by his Special Adviser on Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, Olubunmi Ademosun, described the intervention as a major step towards educational development and socio-economic advancement in the area.

On his part, the Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke Kingdom, HRM. Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, lauded the Office for shinning the light in the journey to develop and make Igbara-Oke great.

“You have done us proud and we will forever remember this day in the history of our land.” He said.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire also commissioned the rehabilitated Saint Theresa Catholic Hospital in Ilawe-Ekiti, which was facilitated by renowned civil right lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, who hails from the community.

Falana, who expressed happiness over the project, commended the OSSAP-SDGs for responding to the yearnings of his people who are indeed grateful given the importance of the project to them.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the monarch of Ilawe-Ekiti, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebanji Ajibade-Alabi (Afuntande 1), described the hospital project as a special for the people of Ilawe-Ekiti as according to him, it will help overcome health issues hitherto faced by his people.

We appreciate you for the concern for our people. Health care is very critical, very germane for the well-being of our people. The Federal government has taught it wise to support us with this project so that our people will benefit from credible facilities.

“It is not the best for people not to have access to health care facilities. That is why the federal government decided to carry out this project in the overall interest of the people of Ilawe Ekiti. We are most grateful for this development and with our President, Muhammadu Buhari,” Oba Ajibade-Alabi said.