Kogi 2023: Muri Ajaka dumps APC

Richard Elesho

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has resigned from the party

He resignation letter is dated 17th April, three days after the Kogi State governorship primary in which he was a frontline contestant, alongside with others.

His resignation may not be unconnected with the outcome of the Primary won by Ododo Usman, said to be a blood relation of outgoing Governor Yahaya Bello.

Ajaka thanked the National Working Committee for a healthy working relationship he had with party.

Part of the letter reads: “This gesture is a consequential act of the resignation of my membership of which I have already communicated in writing to the Chairman of APC, Ajaka Ward 1 in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of Kogi State.

“Kindly permit me to extol exemplary brinkmanship, astuteness, sagacity, and political dexterity with which your excellency being supported by the current National Working Committee have successfully bonded the hitherto fragile fabrics of the party; firmly enough to record the most eminent victories in the last general election.

“Having proudly won the presidential election therefore, I have the utmost faith that the party under able charge will help the incoming administration to upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.

The former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary enjoy large followership across the state. Although his resignation is silent on his next political moves, he has rumoured to be romancing with the Social Democratic Party. He may in fact, fly the party flag in the 11 November, election.