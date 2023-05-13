Popular Nollywood actor Saint Obi is dead

Popular Nollywood actor Saint Obi is dead

Saturday, May 13, 2023


Nollywood actor, Saint Obi

 
         By Nehru Odeh
Popular Nollywood actor Obinna Nwafor, better known as Saint Obi is dead. The actor who was famous for his adventurous roles typical of  the American actor James Bond died on Sunday May 7 2023.  He was aged 57.
The Nollywood actor, whose body has been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, died after a protracted illness. He was said to have died in the home of one of his siblings, where he had relocated to and was receiving treatment at JUTH.
According to reports the reason Saint Obi’s demise took so long to be made official was as a result of an alleged disagreement between the siblings
The Actors Guild of Nigeria are yet to make an official statement because it has not gotten full information from the family yet.
The movie star came into prominence in his role in Zeb Eiro’s ‘Sakobi’ and was featured in over 250 movies.He is also well known for his roles in Candle Light, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, etc.
Saint Obi was born on Port Harcourt on November 16 1965. The only son of his parents – he had  eight  sisters – he grew up in Jos, Plateau State where he had his primary, secondary and tertiary education. He attended  Zang Secondary Commercial School and in 1991, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Jos.
He was married to Lydia Saint Nwafor and the marriage was blessed with many children.

