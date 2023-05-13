Kogi Guber: INEC releases candidates list

Saturday, May 13, 2023 10:29 am


The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has released the names of candidates and parties that will participate the 2023 Governorship election in Kogi State. The list was published on Friday.
Among the candidates were those of the two major parties in the country. The All Progressives Congress has Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo and Suleman A. Abdullahi from Dekina, as his Running Mate.
Senator Dino Melaiye is standard bearer of the PDP, while a former female lawmaker from Ankpa Local Government, Hon. Habibatu Deen is his Deputy.
Mr Olayinka Braimoh and Simon Ogwu are on the ticket of Action Alliance for the November 11 governorship election.
The INEC had announced on Thursday that it will publish the personal particulars of the candidates participating in the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.
National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, in a statement disclosed that the publication will be done in the state headquarters and local government offices in the three states.
Also included in the Kogi list are the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Leke Abejide and Dauda Ismaila Onuonoza as running mate.
Others are New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Mubarak Musa whose running mate is Tenimu Idris,
Labour Party has Okeme Adejoh with Ocheja Edogbo Sunday as Running Mate.
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket has Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin and Ajodo Damian Monday.
The election has dominated public discussion in the state, in recent times.

