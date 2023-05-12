Our PDP must bounce back, Atiku charges members

A ‘welcome/reception of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors-elect and send forth of the past PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) chairmen’ was held in Abuja on Thursday, May 11. At the forum, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, charged members to make sure the party bounces back into reckoning in Nigeria.

A formidable party in 1999 has whittled down! Atiku admonished all members that all the problems of the PDP must be tackled.

He said: “We have several challenges. We started as a dominant political party in 1999 and since then, we have been receding.

“I think it is time for us to take stock and find out why we are receding and how can we make sure that our eminent position as the leading political party in this country, as the oldest political party in this country, we regain our position.

“This is a very important challenge which I think requires a whole day seminar for us as a party to ensure that we regain our eminent position in the politics of this country and the whole of Africa.”

Apart from congratulating all the governors-elect and those re-elected on the platform of the PDP, Atiku urged all party members to “be united and determined in the party effort to reclaim its mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).”