Professor Fred Onyeoziri to be buried 10 June

By Nehru Odeh

Professor Fred Onyeoziri, renowned political scientist, columnist, political analyst and former lecturer at the University of Ibadan will be buried in his hometown Umuokehi Okpuala, Umuahia in Abia State on 10 June 2023.

Just before his interment, a funeral service will hold at St. Peter’s Methodist Church Nigeria.

The service of songs will take place on Wednesday 10 May at RCCG Desire of Nations, Plot 14 I.T Igbani Jabi in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Onyeoziri, who passed on recently at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness at 82 was for many years a political science lecturer at the University of Ibadan where he tutored and mentored many students, many of whom are, today. leaders in various fields of endeavour.

A thorough-bred intellectual, gentleman to the core with a calm mien, a huge sense of responsibility and love for his country, Onyeoziri was a prolific columnist and was for many decades Editorial Board Member and Columnist with The Guardian Newspapers; Editorial

Board member, Chairman of Editorial Board of The Post Express Newspapers where he also acted as CEO.

He was also Special Adviser to some Ministers of Education as well as some National Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Since the news of his death broke, many, including his colleagues and mentees in the academia, media and politics have been paying tributes to his sense of patriotism and duty. He will be sorely missed.