Coronation: President-elect Tinubu congratulates King CharlesIII

Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu has congratulated King Charles III who was today crowned at the Westminster Abbey, London.

He conveyed this in a letter to the British monarch and head of the Commonwealth. According to Tinubu:

“It is heartwarming that your accession to the throne is coming after the 70-year-reign of your iconic mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose death last September left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Particularly remarkable about you is your love for the environment, importantly your lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity.”

Below is the full letter:

May 6, 2023

Charles III

King of England,

Buckingham Palace,

United Kingdom.

Your Majesty King Charles III

CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR CORONATION

The splendour of British monarchy and the rich tradition came to the fore again on Saturday and the world literally came to a standstill as you are crowned the new British King, with the appellation of King Charles III.

By way of this letter, therefore, I convey to you my warmest congratulations on your coronation.

It is heartwarming that your accession to the throne is coming after the 70-year-reign of your iconic mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose death last September left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Particularly remarkable about you is your love for the environment, importantly your lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity.

I hope that you will continue to push for these initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the under-privileged people in Africa and around the world.

As the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I also hope that during your reign, the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain will continue and even become stronger in the interests of our two countries.

I look forward to further engagements with you and the opportunity of a meeting in the nearest future as both of us had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates.

Once again, I rejoice with you on your coronation and pray that God Almighty grant you strength and wisdom and make your reign successful for the benefit of not only the people of the Great Britain, but for the entire world.

Please rest assured of my highest regards always.

Sincerely yours,

Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

President-elect,

Federal Republic of Nigeria