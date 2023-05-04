Veteran musician Chris Mba is dead

By Nehru Odeh

Veteran Nigerian pop musician and one of the popular artiste whose music ruled the air waves in the 80s, Chris Mba, is dead. Mba had been reportedly down with a heart disease.

The Abia State-born artiste died on Wednesday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Confirming his death on Thursday, Michael Odiong, the General Manager of Premier Music, in a post, said the musician died on Wednesday night of a heart-related disease.

Recall that a journalist, Azuka Jebose, had in 2019, in a Facebook post, disclosed that the singer sent him a distress message on Whatsapp seeking urgent financial assistance to pay for his hospital treatment at LUTH.

He quoted him saying, “Jebose this is a serious health challenge for me. Please, my brother help me. We buy drugs and the hospital bed costs N50,000 daily.”

Chris Mba was famous in the 80s for his signature Jerry curl and hits like ‘Funky Situation’, ‘Love Everlasting’, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ and ‘Making my way’.

He was signed to Premier Music.