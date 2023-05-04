Notorious Cultist, Bababu, Others, Arrested, Paraded in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Operativev have arrested a notorious cultist Qudus Sodimu (A.K.A Bababu) with one Oluwaseun Adebowale (A.K.A Eko).

The suspects were paraded with others for various crimes by the new Commissioner of Police CP Olarenwaju Yomi Oladimeji psc on Wednesday at the state command Eleweran, Abeokuta.

CP Olarenwaju while addressing the media revealed that the suspects were arrested following information received that some members of the dreaded Aiye Confracternity had assembled themselves at Elega area of Abeokuta in preparation for a supremacy battle with another group.

While parading the suspects the Commissioner hinted that the the police engaged the cult group in a gun battle which left two of them injured while other took to their heel.

Also four armed robbery syndicates terrorizing Sango Ota and its environs, Sheriff Kamoru 28,Rabiu Seyidu 37,Opeyemi Adebayo 26 and Ajibola Fakolade 21,were said to have robbed one Adeleye Sunday on the 20th of March 2023, macheted his neck at Joju, collected his two phones and subsequently withdrew the sum of N600,000 from his account through the bank App on his phone.

Other suspects paraded were Adebiyi Adeyemi and Osisemowo Ayobami who are also cultist of same Eiye Confracternity from Stan/Idiroko, Muyiwa Juwon Adebola and Lukman Olumuyiwa were paraded for armed robbery.

Recovered from them all were: Two locally made double Barrel gun, five native knives, five expended cartridges, battle axe,two locally made short gun, four live cartridges.

Bababu right and Eko left,with items recoverd from them