2023 census shifted, now to be executed by Tinubu

2023 census shifted, now to be executed by Tinubu

Saturday, April 29, 2023 12:24 pm


Buhari and Tinubu

The postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census was, on Friday, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. It was originally slated for May 3-7 2023 but now the administration of Asiwaju Tinubu who won the last Presidential election, will execute it.

The approval was given on Friday, April 28, 2023 when Nasir Isa-Kwarra, Chairman of the National Population Commission and his team held a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made available to the media this Saturday, “In arriving at the decision to postpone the census,” the statement says, “the meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a Population and Housing Census, 17 years after the last census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people.”

“The President noted that with the completion of the Enumeration Area Demarcation of the country, conduct of first and second pre-tests, the recruitment and training of ad hoc workers, procurement of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and ICT infrastructures, appreciable progress has been made in the implementation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“He also commended the methodology being put in place by the Commission to conduct accurate and reliable Census, especially the massive deployment of technology that is capable of delivering world class Census and laying a sustainable basis for future censuses.”

The statement added, “The President further directed the Commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in order to sustain the gains already recorded and provide the basis for the incoming administration to consolidate these achievements.”

“The meeting was attended by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha,” the statement concluded.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    20,000 Aba Landlords Mobilise Against TCN Over Blackout
    2 hours ago

    N5.6b illegal banking operations : Court adjourns trial till June 28
    3 hours ago

    Chinese businessman drags AIG Zone 2 and four others to court over illegal detention
    3 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Delivers Remarkable Q1 2023 Results With 41% Growth in Gross Earnings
    Mike Adenuga; Glo chairman to construct Ota-Idiroko road 3 hours ago

    Osinbajo to Adenuga at 70: You are a True National Asset
    3 hours ago

    All New Honda HR-V debuts in Lagos Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Nissan Partners South Africa on 29th Independence Celebration in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Popular transporter and owner of Iyare Motors Abel Omoruyi is dead