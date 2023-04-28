NNPCL, Golar LNG of Norway sign agreement to build gas plant in Nigeria

NNPCL, Golar LNG of Norway sign agreement to build gas plant in Nigeria

Friday, April 28, 2023 4:05 pm


Kyari and Golar’s chief, Karl Staubo during the signing ceremony

The Liquified Matural Gas sub sector in Nigeria received another boos yesterday when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Norwegian company, Golar LNG, to install a floating LNG production unit in Nigeria.

The NNPCL disclosed this via its official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 27.

It noted that its Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, signed the MoU with Golar’s chief, Karl Staubo, during a brief ceremony in Abuja.

The NNPCL said this will increase the country’s domestic gas utilisation and enhance gas export.

The Nigerian oil firm said the deal was part of its efforts to deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation and enhance gas export, but it did not provide any additional information regarding the project.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    Osinbajo to speak in Nairobi at 2023 MO Ibrahim Governance Forum, Themed “Global Africa”
    2 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank Records Stellar Performance in FY 2022
    3 hours ago

    Famous athletes that lost their wealth to their spouses
    4 hours ago

    Those who inspired me – Wole Olanipekun
    5 hours ago

    National Economic Council Holds Valedictory Meeting, Members Praise Osinbajo
    8 hours ago

    How overconfidence, complacency, tactical errors weakened PDP – Buhari
    8 hours ago

    Nigeria Air’ll fly before Buhari leaves
    19 hours ago

    President-elect charges Progressive Governors to remain united, work with party leadership