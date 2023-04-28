NNPCL, Golar LNG of Norway sign agreement to build gas plant in Nigeria

The Liquified Matural Gas sub sector in Nigeria received another boos yesterday when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Norwegian company, Golar LNG, to install a floating LNG production unit in Nigeria.

The NNPCL disclosed this via its official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 27.

It noted that its Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, signed the MoU with Golar’s chief, Karl Staubo, during a brief ceremony in Abuja.

The Nigerian oil firm said the deal was part of its efforts to deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation and enhance gas export, but it did not provide any additional information regarding the project.