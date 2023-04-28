Nigeria Air’ll fly before Buhari leaves

Nigeria Air’ll fly before Buhari leaves

Friday, April 28, 2023 8:10 am


Nigerian Air

Nigeria Air, the indigenous airline, would take off before President Muhmmadu Buhari leaves power next month.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, said this while speaking with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday, April 26.

Sirika said the infrastructure and officials are ready and only await the final approval by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The minister also assured the workers in the aviation sector that all issues relating to their agitations on minimum wage would be taken care of by relevant government agencies and ministries.

He disclosed that the council approved N9 billion for the procurement, installation, and inauguration of voice and data recorders in nine airports across the country.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    11 hours ago

    President-elect charges Progressive Governors to remain united, work with party leadership
    11 hours ago

    Enahoro: Encounters with a media wizard
    15 hours ago

    No fuel subsidy removal for now – FG
    16 hours ago

    UK PM Sunak in letter to Tinubu: “Together, we can expand our partnership further”
    17 hours ago

    Why Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t deserve forgiveness
    18 hours ago

    How Donald Trump raped me, 77-year old writer, Carroll tells court
    IPOB members on parade 20 hours ago

    IBOB to Buhari: Perish the thought, Nigerians won’t forgive you
    22 hours ago

    Obi to INEC: You are not even handed at all 