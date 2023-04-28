Nigeria Air’ll fly before Buhari leaves

Nigeria Air, the indigenous airline, would take off before President Muhmmadu Buhari leaves power next month.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, said this while speaking with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday, April 26.

Sirika said the infrastructure and officials are ready and only await the final approval by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The minister also assured the workers in the aviation sector that all issues relating to their agitations on minimum wage would be taken care of by relevant government agencies and ministries.

He disclosed that the council approved N9 billion for the procurement, installation, and inauguration of voice and data recorders in nine airports across the country.