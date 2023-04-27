No fuel subsidy removal for now – FG

The planned removal of fuel subsidy will not be implemented for now. This is because, the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday, suspended the move.

Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, revealed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the her, NEC concluded in its meeting that it is not a favourable time for the action.

She stated that the Council “deliberated on the matter and resolved that it cannot be removed for now, but it equally agreed on the need to continue the discussion on the matter and the necessary preparatory work in conjunction with states and representatives of the incoming administration.”

Under the Petroleum Industry bill signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2021, part of the Act, as Channels reported, does not create room for subsidy.

In January 2022, the Federal Government proposed 18 months extension to the National Assembly for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The current administration agreed to an extension of the statutory period for the implementation of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), in line with existing laws.

However, the fuel subsidy should have been fully removed by June, but the current administration said it is not yet time to implement the full removal.

It is however left to the incoming administration to take a decision on the fuel subsidy removal.