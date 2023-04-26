Six Policemen on video assaulting student arrested,face orderly trial

Six Policemen on video assaulting student arrested,face orderly trial

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 12:51 pm


Six accused Policemen paraded

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Six officers and men of the Imo State Command of caught on viral video assaulting student with machete for refusing assess to his phone In Owerri have been arrested and paraded.

The Imo State Police command has commenced the orderly room trial of the suspected Police men.

Photos of how a student was being assaulted by the Policemen

 Recall that some students of  Imo State University were assaulted  with Machete in Imo State recently for refusing to open their phone to the policemen to peruse.
The suspected policemen are:.
1. Inspector Amadi Sunday (The Team Leader)
2. Inspector Amajuoji Charlse
3. Sgt Noachian Chinese
4. Sgt Onwuka Emmanuel
5. Cpl Nzewuodo Goodness
6. Pc Emmanuel Chmezie.

