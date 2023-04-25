 Police in manhunt for a killer Trailer Driver in Rivers.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police are in manhunt for a driver whose trailer crushed to death a two- year old boy, injured his mother and siblings at the Rumuosi junction axis of the East-West Road, Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers state over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses said that the trailer driver who was driving at a high speed lost control while approaching a popular Rumuosi Junction. And in his bid to gain control the vehicle hit the median of the road and fell on a two-year-old boy killing him on the spot.

Another account said that the driver who was on top speed suddenly saw a mass of vehicles and pedestrians at the Rumuosi Junction and in a desperate attempt to avoid ramming into them, veered off the road and hit the median. The trailer tumbled and fell on a mother and her three children.

Rescuers who were mainly concerned passersby were able to drag out the mother and her two children with multiple injuries and they were immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

In the ensuing confusion, the driver was said to have fled the scene of the accident and has not reported himself as any Police station.

However, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command assured that detectives are in manhunt for the hit-and-run driver to face justice.