Okar Coup: What a day! Quite surreal

Okar Coup: What a day! Quite surreal

Saturday, April 22, 2023 1:54 pm


Gideon Okar and other coup plotters

By Richard Akinnola

What a day! Quite surreal. I can still picture it as it was happening 33 years ago (22 April 1990), what is known as the Gideon Orkar coup. Wanting to have a first-hand reportage, some of us ventured out. The fighting at Obalende and Mile 2 was most fierce. We were dodging for cover as the ta-ta-ta-ta staccato of bullets rained. A most unusual coup.

At the end of the day, it was crushed by loyal forces. Arrests were made and there were tribunal hearings. Again, l had the privilege of covering the opening of the trial at the Air Force Officers Mess, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, Lagos.

I stood quite close to Lt Nicholas Odey at the extreme right of this picture. Lt. A. E. Akogun was on wheelchair, his left leg cast in POP, shot in the process of arrest. He seemed to be the youngest.

Again, on the day the first batch of 68 was executed at the Kirikiri prison shooting range, due to its closeness to Vanguard, we were clearly hearing the volley of bullets.

In a letter to his mother(to be delivered after the coup),one of the coupists who eventually escaped, Captain Tolofari, stated inter alia:

“Inyingi, if you are reading this letter, it means that I’m dead, or that l have been arrested (in which case, l will still be shot to death), or that l have escaped (in which case, l will contact you as soon as it becomes possible)…please, do not weep for me…”

May we never witness anything like coup again.

*See Exploitation and Instability in Nigeria:The Orkar Coup in Perspective (2004): Book by Captain S. Tolofari.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Exactly 33 years ago: The big risk 3 journalists took on Okar coup day
    3 hours ago

    Queen Naomi: Remarry Ooni with six wives? Perish the thought
    6 hours ago

    Freedom of speech: Unintended consequences
    6 hours ago

    Why Arsenal is the best team in Premier League despite draw – Theo Walcott
    The Paediatric Complex at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta in Lagos built by OSSAP-SDGs 19 hours ago

    Applause as OSSAP-SDGs delivers Paediatric Complex in Lagos
    20 hours ago

    Fani-Kayode: Court of Appeal Quashes Corruption Charges Filed Against Me
    1 day ago

    Professor Kole Omotoso at 80: A man of immense intellect, honour, kindness
    Nigerian troops 1 day ago

    We Remain Unshaken On May 29- Nigerian Military