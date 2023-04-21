Applause as OSSAP-SDGs delivers Paediatric Complex in Lagos

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has harped on the need for more investments in health infrastructure as well as well-being of Nigerians.

Princess Orelope Adefulire spoke at the inauguration of Paediatric Complex at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta in Lagos built by her office on Thursday.

According to her, the complex was built by OSSAP-SDGs with the primary objective of improving child health and reducing maternal mortality in line with the SDG 3.

She noted that the multilevel facility has been designed to provide essential healthcare services, especially to New-born, (Neonates) and under five children, focusing on improving child health and reducing preventable deaths at the highest standard.

The Complex provides for gymnasium, massage area, reception, pediatrics clinic, consulting rooms, pharmacy, treatment area, nurses’ station, mothers waiting room, out-neo-natal room, in-neo-natal room, doctors call rooms, kitchen, store, admission wards, recovery room, ICU and the operating theatre room among others.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire noted that the Complex is one of the many healthcare facilities constructed and fully equipped by the OSSAP-SDGs across the country to advance the health goal and targets and other cross cutting Goals of the SDGs.

“The Pediatric Complex situated at the Federal Medical Centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos, has been established with the primary objective of improving child health, reducing maternal mortality, and achieving the third Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 3), which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

“This Complex is without a doubt one of the most modern buildings with the most sophisticated services for children.

“With the establishment of this Pediatric Complex, we are making significant strides towards achieving SDG-3. We know that the health of our children is paramount to our society’s well-being, and that is why we have invested in this state-of-the-art facility.

“As we commission this facility, we must remember that this is just the beginning of our efforts to achieve SDG 3. We must continue to invest in our healthcare infrastructure and prioritize the health and well-being of our citizens,”

To ensure effective and efficient service delivery, Princess Orelope-Adefulire promised that her Office will further equip the complex with 10 units each of Incubators and phototherapy machines as well as a state-of-the-art operating theatre.

The Presidential Adviser also, commended the leadership of the hospital and the entire staff for their selfless service to the country.

Speaking during the inauguration, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, Chairman of the FMC Ebute-Metta Management Board commended the leadership of OSSAP-SDGs for the completion of the project which he noted, would be of immense benefit to children within and outside the community.

He said: “With these state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly skilled and compassionate medical professionals, the hospital has the potential to provide the best care to our young patients”.

Speaking earlier, Dr Adedamola Dada, the Medical Director of the hospital, described the inauguration of the Complex as a significant milestone in its commitment to providing quality healthcare services to children.

“As we commission this centre, we recommit ourselves to providing quality healthcare services to our patients with compassion, professionalism and excellence.

“We will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our operations and we are confident that our efforts will help to improve the health and well-being of children.

“We appreciate the unwavering support of the leadership of the OSSAP-SDGs for supporting our hospital and for this project,” he said.