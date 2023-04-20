Sustainable power: Lagos govt ready to partner with Discos, investors

Sustainable power: Lagos govt ready to partner with Discos, investors

Thursday, April 20, 2023 8:24 am


Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (third right) being presented a souvenir by Executive members of Lagos Legislators Forum, Hon Rasheed Fashina (second left) and Hon Yahaya Dosunmu (left) during the Forum’s congratulatory visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, 19 April 2023. With them: APC Lagos chairman, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi (second right) and Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale (right).

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with would-be investors and distribution companies (DisCos) on sustainable power in the State.

He said his administration will continue to collaborate with investors to improve power generation, transmission and distribution in the State, ensuring that quality power supply is provided for Lagos residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Board of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and its investor group, WPG, at Lagos House, Marina. The team was led by the Chairman, Board of EKEDC, Mr. Dere Otubu.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that both the public and private sectors involved in the provision of electricity to consumers cannot give reasons for lapses, expressed worry that so much money had been invested in the sector and charged the Distribution Companies (DisCos) to get it right for economic activities to take a positive shape.

Lagos State Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Lere Odusote, who gave a brief on the State’s plan for the Energy sector, said the administration had mapped out a Universal Electricity Supply plan on the short, medium and long-term basis aimed at improving transmission and distribution of power.

He said there is a plan to create a One-Stop Shop in the Lagos State Ministry of Energy for easy access.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman Board of Eko Distribution Company, Dere Otubu, who commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his developmental strides in Lagos State, and victory at the last general elections, said his company is seeking partnership with the State Government to improve power generation, transmission and distribution.

“We know and appreciate that Your Excellency (Governor Sanwo-Olu) recognises the need to collaborate with NERC and necessary stakeholders to achieve the great goal of improving power supply to the citizens of Lagos State, hence, we urge your good administration to kindly work with all necessary stakeholders within the power sector to develop a very workable policy and legal regime for this to be achieved,” he advised.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Dr. Tinuade Sanda, noted that it was necessary for her organisation to re-establish a relationship with Lagos State Government for a smooth operation forthwith.

Sanda, who emphasised the need for a good working relationship with the Lagos State Government, applauded the roles played by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in ensuring legislation that backs the decentralization of power in Nigeria.

She also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for gender balance government by being deliberate in his appointment of many females into the State Executive Council, as well as heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Lagos State.

