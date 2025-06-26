We did not demolish property of Peter Obi’s brother -Lagos Govt

The Lagos Statement has denied that it demolished the property of Mr Peter Obi’s brother.

Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition.

According to Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, “We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts.”

Below is the full statement

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT: CLARIFICATION ON DEMOLITION OF PROPERTY

The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother. We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition.

Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition. We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts.

The Lagos State Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or violations of extant laws. Any individual or group found involved in such acts will be brought to justice.

We urge the public to disregard Mr. Peter Obi’s claims and rest assured that the Lagos State Government will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our great state. We will not be swayed by baseless allegations or attempts to discredit our efforts.

Furthermore, we have directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, FNIA, to request a full investigation by the Lagos State Building Control Agency into this matter. This investigation will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that any necessary actions are taken.

The Lagos State Government welcomes everyone to live and work in the state, and we assure all residents of our continued commitment to their safety and well-being.

Signed

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

Honourable Commissioner, Information & Strategy

Lagos State Government