We did not demolish property of Peter Obi’s brother -Lagos Govt

We did not demolish property of Peter Obi’s brother -Lagos Govt

Thursday, June 26, 2025 12:20 pm


Peter Obi4

Peter Obi

The Lagos Statement has denied that it demolished the property of Mr Peter Obi’s brother.

Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition.

According to Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, “We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts.”

Below is the full statement

 

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT: CLARIFICATION ON DEMOLITION OF PROPERTY

 

The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother. We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition.

Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition. We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts.

The Lagos State Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or violations of extant laws. Any individual or group found involved in such acts will be brought to justice.

We urge the public to disregard Mr. Peter Obi’s claims and rest assured that the Lagos State Government will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our great state. We will not be swayed by baseless allegations or attempts to discredit our efforts.

Furthermore, we have directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, FNIA, to request a full investigation by the Lagos State Building Control Agency into this matter. This investigation will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that any necessary actions are taken.

The Lagos State Government welcomes everyone to live and work in the state, and we assure all residents of our continued commitment to their safety and well-being.

Signed

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

Honourable Commissioner, Information & Strategy

Lagos State Government

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Jubril Adewale Tinubu 27 seconds ago

    Salute to a Champion Extraordinaire, Jubril Adewale Tinubu at 58
    Governor Monday Okpebholo34 1 hour ago

    NUT kicks against Okpebholo’s handing over of 36 schools to missionary organisations
    Femi Falana 2 hours ago

    Falana Writes AGF: Request to Discontinue All Criminal Cases Against Free Speech
    Gov Ododo when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late retired Major Joe Ajayi 3 hours ago

    Slain Retired Major: Ododo promises renewed clampdown on criminals
    Femi Falana,SAN 4 hours ago

    Illegality of Sealing off Premises in Nigeria
    Governor Ododo and Corp Members 4 hours ago

    Ododo to corps members: You are the future of Nigeria
    Governor Monday Okpebholo 5 hours ago

    Edo govt denies taking ₦100bn loan, says we only guarantee for contractors
    Fidelity Bank 6 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank Promotes 12% of Workforce and Increases Salaries by 20% across board