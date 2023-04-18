Adamawa REC, Ari to be docked as INEC announces Fintiri winner

Hudu Yunusa AriBarr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, ResideAdaAdamawa REC, Ari to be docked as INEC will announces Fintiri winnermawa REC, Ari to be docked as INEC will announces Fintiri winnernt Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, sits on the horn of more serious crises.

The genesis of Aris’ troubles was when, on Sunday, he pre-empted the State Electoral Commissioner to declare Aisha Binani as the winner of the governorship election when the process has clearly not been concluded.

However, his declaration was overturned by INEC and asked all Adamawa officials to Abuja.

Worse still, on Monday, INEC announced his suspension and made to dock him.

Worse still, INEC wrote to the Inspector-General of Police for Ari’s immediate investigation and possible prosecution.

INEC, however, has announced Fintiri as the winner .