Finally, Repatriated Benin Artifacts Get Place Of Rest

Repatriated Benin Artifacts, Oba Ewuare II,

By Jethro Ibileke

The repatriated artifacts have finally been given a place of rest, in the comfort of the Benin Palace, following the ceding of ownership of the highly treasured items to the costudy of the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, by the federal government.

Over 1,130 artifacts were looted from their original abode by the Europeans who attacked the Benin palace in 1897 and elsewhere in Benin City and were kept in museums across Europe and the Americas.

Since the news of the return of the much treasured items, theBenin Palace and the Edo state government have been at loggerheads over where the artefacts will be housed. The state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki had proposed that the treasured items would be kept by proxy by a privately registered company, the Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd., in the proposed Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA), to be built by the state government. This however did not go down well with the Oba who demanded that they would be kept in the proposed Benin Royal Museum, which will be built within the palace.

Following the sharp disagreement, the powerful Monarch urged the federal government to temporarily take custody of the repatriated artefacts on behalf of the palace pending when the Benin Royal Museum is ready for their collection. He argued that the looted artefacts are the cultural heritage of the Benin kingdom created by the ancestors and forefathers within the traditional norms and rites of the Kingdom, and not the property of the state government or any private entity that is not a creation of the Benin Kingdom, for which reason he said the right destination for the artefacts pronounced by his father was the Benin Royal Museum.

During a press briefing on Friday, 9 July, 2021, the Benin Monarch expressed misgivings at Obaseki’s sudden interest in housing the repatriated items. The Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe, who read the Oba’s speech, said:

“I do not believe that the move by a privately registered company, the Legacy Restoration Trust Ltd., and the purported establishment of Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) are in consonance with the wishes of the people of Benin kingdom.

“It is pertinent to note that shortly after my ascension to the throne I had several discussions with the governor on the plan for the Benin Royal Museum and he expressed his readiness to work with the palace to actualise this laudable wish of my father. I made efforts and acquired additional plots of land from different families within the Adesogbe area near the present-day palace for this purpose.

“I was, however, surprised to read from the governor’s letter to the palace where reference was being made to the fact that a new museum to be known EMOWAA is now being proposed, which will be funded and executed through the vehicle of another body now referred to as Legacy Restoration Trust.

“My response was that the setting up of another organisation or legal entity in whatever form or guise will not be necessary or acceptable. I informed him that Oba Ewuare II Foundation has been registered with the CAC and has worked out a framework for not only receiving the artifacts but also building a modern structure, which is the Benin Royal Museum,” he added.

Ever since the seeming disagreement, the relationship between the state government and the Benin palace has been a frosty one and the development has always been mentioned in a hush-hush tone. Some indigenes of the ancient Kingdom, say the action of the government as a betrayal of the Palace.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in its notice No. 25 in Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 57, Volume 110, dated 28 March, 2023, has finally decided the fate of the repatriated Benin Court Arts, in favour of the Palace.

The Gazette titled: “Notice of Presidential Declaration – on the Recognition of Ownership, and an order vesting custody and Management of Repatriated looted Benin Artefacts in the Oba of Benin kingdom”, ordered that the “ownership of artefacts looted from the ancient Palace of the Oba and other parts of Benin Kingdom be and is vested in the Oba.”

It also ordered that “custody of the repatriated artefacts, shall, from wherever and whenever they are brought into Nigeria, be handed over to the Oba as the original owner and custodian of the culture, heritage and tradition of the people of Benin Kingdom in Edo State of Nigeria.”

According to the Gazette, “…Repatriated artefacts may be kept within the Palace of the Oba or such other locations within Benin City, or other place that the Oba and the Federal Government of Nigeria may consider secure and safe. The Oba shall be responsible for the management of all places where the repatriated artefacts are domiciled or located.

“The Oba shall work jointly with any recognized national or international institution to ensure the preservation and security of the repatriated artefacts for the benefits of humanity, and repatriated artefacts shall not be taken out of the designated custody without the written consent and authorization of the Oba, and upon such return, the artefacts shall first be inspected and authenticated by the Oba before it us accepted and restored to its designated custody.”

With the latest development, it is hoped that construction of the Benin Royal Muzeum would be expedited so that after a sojourn of over 124 years, the items forcefully taken away to far away countries could finally heave a sigh of relief.