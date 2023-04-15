Kogi Guber: Ododo picks APC ticket

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has elected former Local Government Auditor General in the state Ahmed Usman Ododo as its candidate in the forthcoming November governorship election.

The APC gubernatorial primary election was held on Friday through out all the wards in the state as the party conducted direct primary for the election.

Secretary of the Kogi APC Guber Primary Election Committee, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, on behalf of the chairman of the panel, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, announced the results and declared Mr. Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner.

According to him, Ododo scored a total of 78,704 votes, and won the direct primary election with a wide margin to defeat six other contestants in the governorship race.

The distant runner-up, Barr. Mohammed Ozigi Salami, scored 1,506 votes while the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, scored the least number of total votes of 311

It would be recalled that about seven other aspirants including the state’s deputy governor, Edward Onoja, Governor Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff, Pharm. Mohammed Asuku, had earlier on Thursday night stepped down from the gubernatorial race