BBTitans: Why I was expelled from university in third year – Yvonne

By Nehru Odeh

A finalist in the just concluded BBTitans Season 1 reality show Yvonne Godswill Awanga has revealed why she was expelled from the university in her third year.

Yvonne, who is currently back in Nigeria after spending 11 weeks in Biggie’s house, disclosed this in an interview with media personality Hero Daniels on Monday 10 April.

Yvonne stated that because of the expulsion she had to retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by JAMB and apply to a different university in order to start afresh.

“I was involved in a fight. It was a messy situation. And I was in my third year. Not like it was an academic issue so you can imagine that kind of clumsy stupid thing that will get you kicked out of school.

“My mom was so mad at me. She was just like ‘You’ve joined a bad gang.’ It was crazy! I did deliverance because she thought something was wrong with me.

“Just my dad understood. You know lion no dey born goat. He was like ‘What’s your plan?’ I was like ‘I want to go back to school’. He was like ‘okay’. I had to write JAMB because I was rusticated. So, I had to like start all over again, I was in my third year.

“By the time I got into year one, my mates at my former school had graduated. I was sad. I was depressed. I was so bad that the next school I got to I couldn’t really bond with people because I felt like I was the mama of the class. I’m like three to four years older than the people in my class so it wasn’t easy to really bond,” Yvonne explained.