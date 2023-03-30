PDP: Why I supported Ayu’s removal  – Wike

* Says he’s not scared of EFCC after office

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has again declared that he was not afraid to face the Economic and Financial Cr imes Commission, EFCC, when invited by its operatives after leaving office.

On the current travails of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled National Chairman the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike said that the party will be stronger without Ayu still on the saddle as national Chairman.

The Governor maintained that under Dr. Ayu, PDP became weak, lacking that kind of leadership that should make it a strong political force to reckon with because the embattled national chairman was busy with personal gains he could grab.

Governor Wike made the accusation when he spoke at the Rumuigbo Civic Centre, venue of the inauguration of Rumuigbo Internal Roads in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor said he cannot support Dr Ayu, who instead of providing strong national leadership to the PDP, was busy building private university in Benue State from the money realised from the party’s congresses

“I believe that we should have a strong leadership. I can’t support people whose interest is only to amass money.

“I can’t support people where we did congresses and raised about N12.5B and within two months, that money was gone. And somebody has stayed in office for one year, he is building university, I won’t support such.”

Governor Wike explained that it is because of such unproductive leadership style to the party that he is supporting the removal of Dr. Ayu from office.

“That is why I am in support that that bloody criminal must leave office if we want PDP to be strengthened. I owe no apology to anybody. I said it before, this is the final fight we will fight and we are going to win this fight.”

Commenting on the internal roads project, governor Wike said in December 2022 when it was flagged-off, he promised that it will be completed and inaugurated by him, which has been fulfilled.

Governor Wike told them that he feels satisfied to have performed well in office and declared in good authority that he served Rivers people credibly without also disappointing or embarrassing his kinsmen.

He assured of inaugurating more projects until the midnight of 28th May 2023 without any project already ongoing abandoned.

Inaugurating the project, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State commended governor Wike for achieving more projects for Rivers people. He attributed this not entirely to too much money at the disposal of governor Wike, but his commitment to providing better living condition for Rivers people.

Governor Mohammed also acknowledged the political sagacity of governor Wike demonstrated in ensuring PDP in the State won the governorship, all State Assembly and three senatorial seats, and delivering votes that contributed to his preferred southern president.

Providing description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works Dr George -Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the roads are scattered in 17 streets of different sizes.

According to him, they measures 8.5 kilometres in length, and were delivered within 5 months without disruption from the host community.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, George Ariolu noted the internal roads being inaugurated in Rumuigbo as evidence of the urban renewal programme of the Wike’s administration.

He thanked governor Wike for being a rare politicians who has sustained delivery of projects that have impacted the life of Rivers people positively.