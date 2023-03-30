The Group Chief Executive, Oando Group, Mr Wale Tinubu, has described the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as an exemplary politician who possesses leadership qualities worthy of emulation.

In a message to felicitate the former Lagos State governor on his 71st birthday on Wednesday, the Oando boss also lauded the selfless sacrifices the President-Elect have made for the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

In his message Mr. Tinubu wrote:‘ ’Happy birthday H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an inspirational leader and President-Elect! Your selfless dedication to improving the lives of others, most especially Nigerians, is exemplary. As we celebrate another year of your remarkable accomplishment, may Allah (SWT) grant you courage and success in the leadership of our great nation.” Popularly known as ‘Governor Emeritus’, Tinubu’s political career began in 1991 when he became a

Senator of the Federal Republic representing Lagos West Senatorial District. The Third Republic was, however, truncated by the late General Sanni Abacha in 1993, following the June 12 debacle. But for fate, he would have been summarily dispatched for his outspokenness then.

The Lagos State-born politician came back in 1998, preparatory to the advent of the Fourth Republic. This time, he came out better, wiser and more determined. He was elected the governor of Lagos State in 1999 under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy, AD.

He survived the Peoples Democratic Party’s ‘Tsunami’ in 2003 when other AD governors in the South West region were swept away from office.

His political profile has been on the rise since, as he was among the top politicians who formed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2014