Six shot dead in Cult gang  attack in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Six persons in the Odiokwu community in Ahaoda West Local Government Area of Rivers State were murdered at about 11 am on Sunday.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the deaths as rival cult gangs fighting for supremacy.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command confirmed the sad incident to Journalists in Port Harcourt.

Eyewitnesses also said a resident who was preparing to go to church was among those shot down.

Residents of the Odiokwu community who do not want their names mentioned expressed worry about 27 persons who have died in Ekpeye kingdom made up of Ahoada West and Ahoada East local government areas in different attacks in March.

The concerned residents called on security agencies to come to the aid of the people who live in perpetual fear of violent attacks from the rival cult gang.

According to Eyewitnesses “Some armed youths who may be cult members just stormed a particular compound where people were having a sit out about 11 am on Sunday and started shooting sporadically at youths who were just resting. Some other visitors who are also tenants in that compound were who also outside were shot.”