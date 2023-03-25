Suspension by PDP? I dont Care! No regrets for supporting APC – Anyim

Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Senate President and one time Secretary to the Government of the Federation has said he is not moved by his supension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He beat his chest with satisfaction that he proudly supported Francis Nwifuru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to be victorious in the March 18 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

The former Senate President, in a statement he personally issued and signed on Friday reacted to his suspension alongside others by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged anti-party activities. With emphatic knocks, he said he had no regrets supporting the APC candidate because it “conformed with the existing power-rotation formular in the state.”

In his words: “The NWC imposed a candidate who is from the same sentaorial district with the incumbent governor, contrary to the zoning formular in the state.

“Every effort made for the NWC to see reasons fell on deaf ears.

“I told the party’s national chairman on the day of our presidential rally in Ebonyi that I will boycott it because I cannot support a candidate the NWC imposed on the state.

“He said nothing and did not care that I did not attend the rally,” the former Senate President said.

Anyim added that many party members worked against it including the committee’s members because of the leadership style of the NWC,

“It is, therefore, a display of innate cowardice for the NWC to choose soft targets to suspend and fear those who daily demonise it.

“It is difficult to explain why the NWC is in a hurry to suspend party leaders without recourse to fair hearing without which its action is null and void.

“It smacks of arrogance for the NWC to put a bold face instead of showing remorse and being sober for leading the party to such colossal loss in the elections.

“This loss ultimately dashed the hopes and expectations of party members and Nigerians,” Anyim added.

“I thought the NWC could had been interested in undertaking a thorough appraisal on why it performed so poorly in the election.

“This should had been the case rather than seek to further divide the party through blames,” he added.