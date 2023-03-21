Armed hoodlums disrupt election in Delta, destroy BVAS

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 2:09 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

Armed hoodlums on Saturday disrupted the ongoing Governorship and State Assembly elections in Evwerni, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

The hoodlums who were reportedly led by a serving Commissioner in the state allegedly destroyed electoral materials in some of the polling units in the community.

About three Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines being used in the polling centers were destroyed in the process.

A team of journalists monitoring the elections were prevented from entering the community by the rampaging thugs allegedly loyal to the serving State Commissioner.

It was gathered that security personnel sent to the community have been compromised as they allegedly supervised the disruption of the process.

Some of the corp members and other electoral officials were attacked by the thugs, with some sustaing injuries.

