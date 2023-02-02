Osun tribunal didn’t make any negative finding against BVAS- Igini

Mike Igini, former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State speaks on use of BVAS and the criticisms against it, based on the recent tribunal judgment in Osun State.

Since you left INEC, you have been doing advocacy on the new Electoral Act and the advantages in the BVAS technology. What do you make of the claim of over-voting ruling by the Tribunal in Osun?

As many of you have come to know, my commitment and votary at all times is about the integrity and credibility of the process and outcome for society and not about who wins election; that should be left for voters to determine. So, let us be clear, the tribunal did not make any adverse or negative finding against the BVAS per se, but on the propriety of three reports of accreditation data; and the resultant attempts by people to discredit the BVAS is of interest, given that the BVAS will be used in the general election and many Nigerians are worried by what they read on social media that are completely false about BVAS.

As they gang up to tell lies about BVAS, we will say the truth about it. It is the people who are afraid of BVAS and have been opposed to its use in the forthcoming election that are the ones making uninformed comments to discredit the BVAS. This gross misunderstanding is as a result of the final outcome of the Tribunal that returned victory to another person other than that initially declared by INEC. This seems to create doubts and thoughts that BVAS has issues of fidelity and credibility.

However, this notion is wholly and totally incorrect and not true. The BVAS’ integrity is intact; it has no problem. l urge all Nigerians to disregard and reject all such insinuations about this device that is the new sheriff in our electoral process.

In effect, are you saying that the judgment of the Tribunal validated the usefulness of the BVAS?

The integrity of the BVAS has not been impeached; the tribunal actually affirmed our longstanding efforts to enthrone the principle of one-person-one vote and the value of electoral accountability in the system through the use of the BVAS. This technology allows for meaningful auditing of every vote that must be counted and taken into account to determine the winner of any election, now, at the polling units and no longer at results collation centers; either at Wards, LGAs or other levels of collation. The use of BVAS is a matter of law and procedure as mandated by the 2022 Act and there is no going back on it. There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to be worried about the device. In fact, the tribunal itself relied on one of the reports of the BVAS, which is the ultimate primary source of ascertaining data of accredited voters to make its final declaration and that reinforced the integrity and credibility of the BVAS.

So, what exactly went wrong in the Osun Tribunal to warrant fresh doubts about the BVAS?

Let me use a simple analogy of what happened in a constituency in Akwa lbom during the 2019 election, to answer your question. The current advanced and more sophisticated and robot BVAS accreditation and result upload device technology is an offshoot of the smart card reader. Every presiding officer at the end of the poll, will sort out the ballot, count and enter total number of votes scored and accredited on the result sheet called Form EC8A, signed by him and countersigned by party agents who are entitled to duplicates of same result.

One very critical duty that the presiding officer must perform is the upload of data from BVAS of the number of accredited voters to the INEC Server. Meanwhile, the BVAS as designed, whenever it is idle, it will upload accredited data on its own particularly during the period the presiding officer is busy sorting and counting ballot papers. Thus, if for example, at the end of the poll there was one hundred and fifty (150) total accredited number of persons but while the BVAS was idle only a 100 of that with their unique voter identification number (VIN) had been uploaded, the presiding officer must ensure that the remaining fifty (50) data is pushed (uploaded) into the server. Where the presiding officer negligently failed to upload the entire accredited data (150) except the 100 data uploaded by the BVAS when in idle mode, a certified true copy of the accreditation data should not be given at this point until the remaining data of the yet to be uploaded accredited voters (50) are uploaded. However, where any of the candidates that participated in the election that applied insist for a certified true copy of the report of what has been uploaded so far from the Server backend in order to file or maintain his petition, any such certified true copy that obviously will reflect inchoate accreditation data uploaded while the BVAS was idling; that is, the 100 number instead of 150, which is the final actual total accredited voters on the form EC8A. This gives an erroneous notion of over-voting, which is not true. That is why such preliminary data report requested for by any candidate ought to be or must be marked by the Commission as an “interim report” pending final aggregation, addition or harmonization of outstanding data. This is necessary because if the physical audit of the BVAS is carried out and the 50 remaining numbers of accredited data is added, it will be 150 numbers of accredited voters, which tallies with the form EC8A. This is not over-voting according to section 51 of the 2022 Act that defines over-voting as a situation where the total numbers of votes cast exceed total number of accredited voters.

All these controversies would have been avoided if the initial incomplete report from the Server, which is a secondary source was marked “interim report”. The BVAS is the ultimate primary source of determining any claim of over-voting. Except the BVAS is destroyed completely, there is nothing anyone can do to manipulate it because it is designed in a way that evidence trail of every effort to tamper with the memory will show that it was tampered with in an effort to circumvent it. It is not easily manipulated or compromised unlike ordinary hard copy of voter register that anyone can just tick or mark as people who were accredited. It is designed to put the voters at the center of our electoral democracy and the candidates at the periphery of the process on Election Day. Look, many politicians will be retired by this system, as many will suffer the dinosaurs’ experience. Electoral victory and salvation now lies in the hands of the people through their ballots on Election Day. This is the reality of the usefulness of the BVAS that has returned power to the people to determine who govern them.

In cases of electoral disputations, the judiciary remains the last hope of the people. Is that still the case, going forward?

Yes and frankly, I’m not only worried, but I’m also indeed very disturbed over the performance of my constituency when it comes to high-profile political matters and the kind of judgments that come from our courts. This is historical and why should that be the case.

Let me be clear here, if the institution of representative democracy will have a hopeful future in Nigeria, it will depend on the role of a fearless and courageous judiciary that will do substantial electoral justice and not technical justice according to the letters of the law devoid of the spirit of the law. Given how fearless and courageous the Nigerian judiciary performed under the military, when we were under the rule of force, I’m sad and pained that in a civilian era when we are supposed to be under the rule of law, we appear now to be under the rule of men. The political interest of the elites that have marginalized, exploited, blackmailed and humiliated the judiciary the most are the ones whose interest the judiciary now serves more. The rule of law is preferable to the rule of men no matter how magnanimous. In our own clime, many elites (not all) are so bad that their thoughts and stomach are nothing but museum of horror.

