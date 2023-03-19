Lagos Governorship election: Sanwo-Olu is the winner

*Sanwo-Olu scores 739,526 votes

Suspense is now over in Lagos, which people in far-flung places have put under their radar for the past three weeks. Reason: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won the gubernatorial election. He defeated his challengers, Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Peoples Democratic Party’s Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandour, for style).

While Sanwo-Olu scored 739,526 votes; Rhodes-Vivour got 296,832 votes and Jandor polled 63,849 votes.

He won with over 442,690 votes which the Independent National Electoral Commission is yet to declare officially because the delay is to accommodate the votes from Lekki where the election was shifted from Saturday to Sunday. However, the 739,526 votes are collated results from the 20 local governments in the state.

