Polls peaceful in MopAmuro

Saturday, March 18, 2023 11:51 pm


Nigerian voters

Richard Elesho

The rescheduled election into Kogi State House of Assembly was peaceful in MopAmuro Local Government Area, LGA of the state on Saturday, 18 March.
Independent National Electoral Commission INEC officials and ballot materials arrived early at Takete Ide/ Otafun Ward 07. Voting commenced in the area at about 8:30.
Although the exercise was peaceful and progressed in an orderly manner, voters turn out was poor. People attributed the low turn out to apathy.
Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide this Saturday. However, only parliamentary elections held in Kogi and seven other states due to judicial pronouncements which make the elections staggered in those states.
Three parties namely All Progressives Congress, APC, People’s Democratic Party, PDP and African Democratic Congress, ADC participated in the polls in the LGA.
Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo commended INEC and the voters for the peaceful conduct of the election. He said the election is a great boost to the country’s Democratic experience.

