Court compels INEC to transmit all polling Units results electronically 

Saturday, March 18, 2023 7:56 am


INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Less than 24 hours before ore election tomorrow, a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to transmit all results in the Governorship and House of Assembly election in Rivers State from polling units electronically to the commission’s portal.
 The Court made the order while granting the affidavit by one Solsuema Osaro on behalf of the Social Democratic Party against INEC.
The Court presided over by Justice Stephen Day-Lop Pam also ordered INEC to comply with its guidelines that the 2023 Governorship Elections in Rivers State should start and end in the polling units to INEC Results Viewing Portal (IREV).
Justice Stephen Day-Lop Pam also compelled “Presiding Officers in all polling Units to transmit or transfer the results directly to the Collation System and use Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, to upload a scanned copy of EC8A to the INEC Result Viewing portal (IREV) immediately after completion of all polling units results procedure”.
Our Correspondent reports that the certified true copy of the order was dated 17th day March 2023 of motion Exparte signed by the Registrar of Federal High Court Ogido A.B.Ogido.
Senator Magnus Abe, a Lawyer, and former Senator representing Rivers South East and former Secretary to Rivers State Government, SSG, is the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

