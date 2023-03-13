I’m not conspiring against Tinubu – Emefiele

I’m not conspiring against Tinubu – Emefiele

Monday, March 13, 2023 10:26 am


Godwin Emefiele

The  Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reacted to a media story of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele had launched a “fresh plot against President-elect,” Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The aforementioned story, as CBN put it, went further to allege that the Gova error had made certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of, March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll.

According to Isa Abdulmumin, Acting Director, Corporate Communications of the apex bank, “We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.”

He added: “We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job to achieve statutory mandates of the Bank.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    What Emefiele told Soludo: CBN directs banks to dispense, accept old notes
    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State: sends 11 names to Edo Assembly for confirmation as commissioners 2 hours ago

    Edo Central: How Obaseki’s disregard for PDP’s rotational agreement gifted APC senatorial victory
    2 hours ago

    Equity vs Equality: Union Bank Celebrates International Women’s Day 2023
    3 hours ago

    President Tinubu and the Change Management Imperatives for a Post-2023 Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    Obi to Edo people: Repeat the 25 February support for LP governorship candidate this Saturday
    12 hours ago

    Alleged attack: Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour holding on to straws
    13 hours ago

    Congratulating Senator Bola Tinubu
    14 hours ago

    My Life under threat! Rhodes-Vivour, Lagos LP governorship candidate cries out