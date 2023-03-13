I’m not conspiring against Tinubu – Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reacted to a media story of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele had launched a “fresh plot against President-elect,” Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The aforementioned story, as CBN put it, went further to allege that the Gova error had made certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of, March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll.

According to Isa Abdulmumin, Acting Director, Corporate Communications of the apex bank, “We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.”

He added: “We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job to achieve statutory mandates of the Bank.”