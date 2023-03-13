Edo Central: How Obaseki’s disregard for PDP’s rotational agreement gifted APC senatorial victory

By Jethro Ibileke

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is predominantly the political platform of the people of Esan land, in Edo central district. An average Esan man has emotional aversion for other political parties; PDP flows in their blood. It’s their customary platform for political expression. This could be easily traced to their loyalty to the late Board of Trustee’s Chairman of the party and Adolor of Uromi, Chief Tony Anenih.

Right from the formation of the party in 1998, Anenih was a frontline member of the PDP. He gave his all to the party he lived and died for. Little wonder he was popularly known as Mr. Fix it. Anenih took the party to his home state of Edo and his people of Esan promptly and unanimously adopted the party as their common political platform.

During the general elections of 1999 that ushered in the third republic, PDP won all the House of Assembly, House of Representatives seats and the sole Senatorial ticket. The people also won the presidential election for the party. Ever since then, it has always been victory for the PDP in Edo central. But the tide turned in the 25 February presidential and national assembly elections, when the people abandoned the PDP and gave senatorial ticket to opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

Incredible, you say! Opposition parties won senatorial ticket in Anenih territory? What went wrong? Two factors could be adduced for what led to that. On the one hand, the people punnished Governor Godwin Obaseki and his fraction of the PDP. On the other hand, the Dan Orbih’s faction of the party voted against the party in protest of the Supreme Court’s recognition of Obaseki factions candidates for the elections.

Right from inception, the leadership of the party in the entire Esan land had an agreement of power rotation among various local government areas. In 1999, Senator Oserheimen Osunbor (Iruekpen, Esan west), was elected on the platform of the PDP. He was reelected in 2003. Power shifted to Esan central in 2007, when Odion Ugbesia (Ubiaja) was elected Senator. He also enjoy his two terms in the red chamber, staying till 2015, when power again shifted to Esan south/west, when the incumbent Senator, Clifford Ordia was elected. He will complete his two terms at the end of the 9th Assembly.

Going by the power rotation agreement of the PDP, it is expected that another local government produces candidate from the senatorial ticket. But the in-house fight among the leadership of the party, they failed to agree. While the Dan Orbih faction presented a former Minister of Works, Mike Onolemhemen (Uromi, Esan north/east) incumbent Senator Ordia who is about to complete his two terms, insisted on going for a third term. He was emboldened by Governor Obaseki who supported him in what a member of the party in the armed described as “Ordia’s selfish ambition”.

This did not go well with the Dan Orbih faction. It resulted in several protracted litigations. Of course, the Supreme Court finally award recognition to candidates presented to the INEC by the Obaseki faction. Loyal members of the PDP in Esan land decided to punish the PDP, Governor Obaseki and Ordia. They will rather give the ticket to candidate of another party from another local government area than give it to Ordia.

At the end of the election on Saturday, 25 February, result announced by the Returning Officer, Professor Ray Ozuolua, showed that Monday Okpebholo of the APC, scored 41,334 votes, the Labour Party, LP candidate scored 32,574 and the PDP candidate scored 25,225. Okpebholo of the APC was thereafter declared Senator-elect.

Thus, the defiance of Governor Godwin Obaseki, his faction of the PDP and Senator Clifford Ordia’s disregard for the power rotation agreement of Edo central gifted the opposition APC the senatorial ticket of Edo central, the first time since 1999.

If truly the dead are aware of happenings among the living, certainly, Chief Tonh Anenih, Mr. Fix it will turn in his grave and shake his head in bewilderment. But, of course, that is not possible!