UBTH appoints Jim Uwadiae Director of Administration

By Jethro Ibileke

The Management Board of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has approved the appointment of Jim Uwadiae, Esq, as the Director of Administration.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, by the Head of Public Relations and Protocol of UBTH, Joshua Uwaila.

The statement noted that Uwadiae had served as the Acting Director of Admin of the Hospital, following the retirement of the erstwhile Director of Administration, Mustapha Jimoh-Kadiri.

He assumed office as the substantive Director of Administration on 31 January, 2023.

Jim Uwadiae is an alumnus of the Bendel State (now Ambrose Ali) University, Ekpoma and University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He acquired a Bachelor degree in History/Education in 1991; a bachelor degree in Law (LLB) from the National Open University of Nigeria.

The New Director of Admin also holds post-graduate degrees from the University of Benin; Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Health Planning and Management (MHPM) and Master of Laws (LLM).

He is a fellow of Institute of Health Service Administrators (FHAN), Nigeria Institute of Management (FNIM) and the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliatory (FICMC).

Uwadiae is the Chairman of Institute of Health Service Administrators, UBTH Chapter and Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Management, UBTH Unit.