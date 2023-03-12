UBTH appoints Jim Uwadiae Director of Administration

UBTH appoints Jim Uwadiae Director of Administration

Sunday, March 12, 2023 12:09 pm


Jim Uwadiae

By Jethro Ibileke

The Management Board of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has approved the appointment of Jim Uwadiae, Esq, as the Director of Administration.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, by the Head of Public Relations and Protocol of UBTH, Joshua Uwaila.

The statement noted that Uwadiae had served as the Acting Director of Admin of the Hospital, following the retirement of the erstwhile Director of Administration, Mustapha Jimoh-Kadiri.

He assumed office as the substantive Director of Administration on 31 January, 2023.

Jim Uwadiae is an alumnus of the Bendel State (now Ambrose Ali) University, Ekpoma and University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He acquired a Bachelor degree in History/Education in 1991; a bachelor degree in Law (LLB) from the National Open University of Nigeria.

The New Director of Admin also holds post-graduate degrees from the University of Benin; Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Health Planning and Management (MHPM) and Master of Laws (LLM).

He is a fellow of Institute of Health Service Administrators (FHAN), Nigeria Institute of Management (FNIM) and the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliatory (FICMC).

Uwadiae is the Chairman of Institute of Health Service Administrators, UBTH Chapter and Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Management, UBTH Unit.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Lagos, My Lagos! 
    2 hours ago

    Four frontrunners in Enugu Guber race
    6 hours ago

    Now that we have arrived Rwanda
    8 hours ago

    2023 election victory: Factors that worked for Tinubu
    24 hours ago

    Lie! I didn’t say I’ll fight and bleed to death – Peter Obi
    Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State 1 day ago

    My Achievements Speak Volumes to Oyo Electorate – Seyi Makinde
    British PM Boris Johnson 1 day ago

    Former UK PM, Boris Johnson to Deliver Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture 
    1 day ago

    Wike Warns Rivers people, Igbos to be wary of Chibuike Amaechi, Cole