2023 elections: PDP govs, leaders protest at INEC this Monday

Professor Mahmud Yakubu and the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which he heads today will receive some guests. Dr Mr Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will be leading some governors of the party and other leaders to INEC Abuja, to protest against the February 25 presidential election results.

After Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate scored 8, 794, 726 votes, representing 25 per cent of the total votes cast in 30 states, INEC, on Wednesday, declared him the winner of the election.

They protesters are: Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State are expected to participate. It is slated for 10 am.

The Director of Administration wrote, on behalf of the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Tambuwal, inviting Ayu, the PDP presidential running mate, Okowa and other governors to the protest march.

Former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Bukola Saraki, Board of Trustees members, National Executive Committee members, National Working Committee members, Directors, Deputy and Assistant Directors of the National Election Management Committee, Presidential Campaign Council members and others were also invited.

According to the letter, “I am directed to respectfully invite your excellencies: The National Chairman, Dr Iyrochia Ayu, The Vice Presidential Candidate and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, Governors of Akwa Ibom and Chairman of PCC, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Sokoto state and DG of PCC, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and Governors of Bayelsa, Edo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba and Osun states;

“Former Senate Presidents, Senator David Mark and Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, BoT members, NEC members, the PDP Senators and House of Representatives Members, NWC members of the party, DDGs, Directors, Deputies and Assistant Directors of NCMC; Members of the PCC; leadership of People Living with Disabilities and all other stakeholders to a protest match to INEC office.’’