Buhari should not spit on Supreme Court’s verdict over old notes – Shinkafi 

A top notcher of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, said in Zamfara, that the Federal Government should respect the Supreme Court judgment and allow Nigerians to use the old Naira notes concurrently with the redesigned notes.

Shinkafi, who appealed while addressing newsmen in Gusau on Friday, according to NAN report, urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to respect the rule of law.

Shinkafi submitted: “President Muhammadu Buhari must respect the Supreme Court’s verdict and allow the new and old Naira notes to exist concurrently until Dec. 31 as the court ordered.

“Since the Supreme Court has ruled that the old and the New Naira notes remained legal tender, there is nobody in the country, no matter how highly placed, can violate the order.

“I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the court order and quickly instruct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release the notes back into circulation,” Shinkafi said.

Apart from advising the banks to release both new and old notes as ordered by the court, Shinkafi lamented how the New Naira notes policy had “negatively affected many Nigerians whom he said had been languishing in poverty since the introduction of the cashless policy.”

“This is not how advanced countries changed their currencies,” he said.

“There has been changing of currencies in countries like USA, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and other advanced countries but they don’t abruptly stop old notes from circulation.