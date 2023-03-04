Abacha’s son dies in his sleep

Abdullahi, one of the sons of former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, is dead. He departed in his sleep at the age of 36.

His sister, Mrs Fatimah Gumsu Abacha-Buni, the wife of Governor, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State wrote on Instagram that the young man died on Saturday at the family’s Nelson Mandela Street residence in Abuja, his sister Fatimah Gumsu Abacha-Buni said.

Gumsu wrote: “Innalillahi wa inna ilahi rajiun (Surely, we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return).

“I lost my younger brother Abdullahi Sani Abacha. He died in his sleep. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdaos (paradise), Ameen. Please include him in your prayers”.

“He was hale and hearty last night, but was found dead this morning. He died peacefully in his sleep.”

The funeral prayer was held by 4 pm at the National Mosque, Abuja today.