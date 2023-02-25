Updated: Wike, finally casts vote after BIVAS failure

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike just voted after an initial failure of the BIVAS device to accredit him and wife, Justice Suzette.

At time Wike voted,the wife had not voted because of the malfunctioning BIVAS.

Initially,Wike expressed disappointment when BVAS failed to accredit him and his wife after waiting for a long while at his polling unit, Ward 9 unit O7 Rumueprikom , in Obio-Akpor LGA .

Also, at Unit 18,Rumuigbo in Obio-Akpor local government, party thugs asked voters to stop voting if they were nothing voting for their preferred candidate. The frustrated voters had to quietly go home to avoid confrontation with the thugs.

When Wike could no cast his vote because of malfunction BVAS machine in his Polling unit at Ward 7 unit 9 Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor LGA, INEC officials advised him to return later as they had invited their technical team to check the machine.

Wike advised INEC to ensure that their machines function well before election day.

However, there was an ugly situation brewing in Ward 9,Elioparanwo,Unit 13 and 14.

According an Eyewitness, Bekee Anyalewechi called for “a strong military presence urgently at Ward 9, Elioparanwo Units 13 and 14 where there was a large turnout of voters but suspected thugs believed to be working for a big politician arrived there and stopped voting. They claimed they were under order to ensure a certain Presidential candidate was delivered, and so, whoever was not going to vote for their candidate should vacate the Polling Units. Frustrated voters calling for immediate military help”.

Also, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry,OPM,posted on his Facebook page “God bless Nigerian Army, after my call to them. They just arrived Aluu. Pls all thoes that were not allowed to vote their choice, go back and vote. Army is there now in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area”.