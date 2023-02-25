Photos: Asiwaju Tinubu votes in Ikeja, Lagos

Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, was accredited after which he voted at Polling Unit 085, Ward C, Sunday Adigun Street, Alausa Ikeja.

For today’s Presidential election, Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and many others are contesting. But the four listed above are the main gladiators.