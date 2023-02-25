Osinbajo Votes in Ikenne, Commends Electoral Process at Polling Unit

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN and his wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo voted this morning at the Egunrege Polling Unit of Ward One in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State and praised INEC officials and other agencies for an efficient voting process.

On arrival at the Polling Unit soon after 10am, the Vice President and his wife were accredited and proceeded to vote immediately.

He spoke with reporters afterwards.

“Well, this polling unit in Egunrege is very peaceful, the exercise has been conducted in my view, very well, very professionally, and I think that everything has been done right.

“And I hope that this is the same all across Ogun State and Nigeria,” according to the Vice President.

Right across from the Polling Unit, the VP and his wife later interacted with two elderly women in the community. The duo, Madam Habibat Oluwatomise and Hajaratu Adeoye (the Iya Sunar of Ikenne Central Mosque) prayed for them and the nation as well.

Leading the prayer, Madam Oluwatomise said to the VP “you have reached the top; you will never go down in Jesus’ name. You are the glory of this community. Those coming behind you will also be successful. You will not falter in the name of Jesus.”

The Vice President then retired to the Legacy Center in Ikenne. The Center is the engine room of some of the charity organisations championed by the VP and his wife including The Women’s Helping Hands Initiative and also Project Ayodele, a programme in memory of Mrs Ayodele Soyode née Awolowo.