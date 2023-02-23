Photos: Who’s Who at the Final Peace Accord on 2023 Elections

Photos: Who’s Who at the Final Peace Accord on 2023 Elections

Thursday, February 23, 2023 10:44 am


From right, Kwankwaso, Adamu and Tinubu

*Respect voters’ choice, Buhari tells candidates

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, advised all candidates in the general elections of Saturday to respect the choice of voters and accept the outcome. He said this at the second signing of the National Peace Accord by political parties and presidential candidates. It was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC).

Tinubu and Adamu

If there is any grievance, Buhari urged the candidates to rush to the Temple of Justice for redress. “I implore the candidates contesting in these elections at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the results of the elections as announced by INEC, the agency empowered by law to do so.

Front row from laft, Archbishop Onayekan, Sultan abubakar, Generals Abubakar, Gowon, President Buhari, former South African President, Mbeki and others

APC Chairman, Admau, left, Tinubu and others

“Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes, and we must have the confidence to trust our legal systems. I once again ask the candidates to abide by the spirit and letter of the accord they have signed unto today,” Buhari said.

He added, “However, since my assumption into office, my government has worked so hard to ensure that we pass on a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe and peaceful elections.

Tinubu, right, Peter Obi and others

“We will continue to act with neutrality and allow the rule of law to take precedence over political expediency.

Tinubu and Atiku

L-R, Tinubu, Generals Gowon and Abubakar

“We have demonstrated that with the off-circle elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states. We allowed Nigerians to decide who should govern them. We are committed to this legacy till the very last day of my administration.”

Tinubu shaking hands with Sultan Abubakar

Tinubu and Archbishop Onayekan

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Nigeria 2023: It’s the Political Economy, it’s Jagaban, Stupid
    5 hours ago

    To My Compatriots: Why I Seek Your Mandate to be President of Nigeria
    6 hours ago

    To pepper our enemies, we’ll not vote for Atiku/Okowa
    21 hours ago

    ADP, YPP, PRP, APM Collapse structure for Tinubu in South West states
    21 hours ago

    Business: How to Incorporate a Position Size Calculator in your Trading Plan
    23 hours ago

    Etiebet and the Gathering of Political Vultures of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District
    23 hours ago

    Peter Obi’s pollsters on a flight of fancy, they’ll be disappointed – Dele Alake
    1 day ago

    U.S. Judge Demonstrates Contempt for the African Justice System