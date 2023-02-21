Why Nigeria needs Asiwaju Tinubu

By Ibrahim A Yusuf

As the presidential election draws nearer, all that is required of us is casting our votes to ensure the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. My conviction is based on the experience and expertise of the political enigma. Asiwaju will transform our country. He’s a workaholic whose blood DNA is performance and delivery.

Despite various allegations against him, Asiwaju has stood tall. He was once referred to as corrupt but unfortunately, this cannot be substantiated even in a court of law. The other day, the owner of AIT and RayPower used his outfit to drop Asiwaju’s name. We could all understand how it ended. Nearly all the news outfits in the country benefited from the apology advert

It needs to be painted in the hearts of most Nigerians most especially the youths that Asiwaju Tinubu is a trained accountant, if he had chosen greediness as a way of life, today wouldn’t have beckoned at him. Asiwaju won’t be bothered by what being said about him. His absolute belief in the principle that only the dead lives no mistake has singled him out.

Sometime in 2007, I discussed with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola about Asiwaju having a media office to dispel the rage of false news, the aftermath of our discussion was the birth of a special organ in Lagos state to dispel rumours and fake news. No doubt, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a listening leader by all standards.

Considering the happenings in Nigeria today, Asiwaju is the only suitable candidate that can fix the country. Is it security or the economy or what is it? Asiwaju has a magic wand that sorts all these out.

On security, before the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there were several attacks in the state where Armed robbers would write citizens and corporate bodies ahead of their visitation but the highly organised security apparatus in Lagos never went to sleep, they are always on their toes with adequate funding and excellent planning thereby confronting the security challenges, Tinubu overcome the threat of insecurity knowing fully that economy can only thrive in a secured environment. Lagos state is virtually the safest state in the country, no thanks to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the area of the economy, Nigeria needs to replicate Lagos’s standards across the country. We need an expert who can take us out of this situation. Asiwaju is a financial expert who knows his onions, for someone to live on seized allocation for years without owing staff or sacking anyone and having employed thousands even more than Federal Government is still a mystery

I have seen some comments on the internet ridiculing the health status of this leader. This is laughable, and I can say confidently that Asiwaju is hale and healthy. For someone to have been killed on the Internet more than 4 times and still standing and waxing strong should put a stop to those marauding the fake news but would they?

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar appears to be an insensitive and desperate politician. He knows quite well that having another northerner as president after President Buhari would set the country on fire. His presidency would be dangerous for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria

As regards the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, I assumed the man understands politics and was just catching the cruise. He has many questions to answer which he’s been avoiding. He lies a lot to press home his point and looks unprepared for the job. His supporters are so embittered and frustrated.

Why Asiwaju is so much loved? People love Asiwaju passionately and this is because he’s so down to heart. He can relate with anyone, the lower, middle and upper class. Sometimes around 2001 – 2003, whenever Asiwaju attends Jumat at Alausa Secretariat from oval office, he usually trek down and on his way to the mosque, Asiwaju would always be accosted by two area boys and listened to their complaints and there was a particular one called Achamba that when he died, Asiwaju sent a delegation to his burial in Idi Oro, Mushin. That’s Asiwaju for you

Ibrahim Adekunle Yusuf is the Coordinator of SWAGA’23 and BATCO Mandate UK Chapters