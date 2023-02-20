Edo University Uzairue matriculates 1000 students, warns students against vices

By Jethro Ibileke

Newly admitted students of Edo State University, Uzairue, have been advised to take advantage of modern equipment provided in the classrooms, laboratories, halls of residence, including ICT facilities to aid them to be the best in their chosen courses of study.

The University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, gave the advice during the university’s 8th matriculation ceremony.

He noted that the school has provided a conducive environment to make sure the students’ stay would be a comfortable and unforgettable one.

Aluyor who further advised the students to take their studies seriously, noted that over one thousand students who were admitted scored 140 and above in the 2022/2023 UTME.

This is even as he thanked parents of the newly admitted students for trusting the University in its ability to deliver both quality education and sound morals to their wards.

He said: “I want to congratulate you for being the 8th set of students to take their matriculation oath. I employed you to abide by all regulations of the university and be responsible members of Edo State University Uzairue.

”I want to assure you that the Edo state government and management of the university will continue in their efforts to ensure that all teaching and research facilities, such as ICT, Science equipment and other infrastructures for learning benefits are constantly provided and maintained for your use;

“I therefore enjoined you to reciprocate the commitment of the state government and the management in the way you conduct yourself throughout your stay in the university”.

The VC recalled that the upgrade of the Central Hospital, Auchi, by the state government has made it possible for the University to own her own Teaching Hospital, known as Edo State University Teaching Hospital, which he said will in no small way enhance teaching of medical students.

According to him, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) recently gave a provisional approval of full accreditation for the MBBS programme of the College of Medical Sciences to enable the institution to graduate its first medical students, having commenced their studies in January 2017.

Aluyor however warned that any newly admitted student who err would be disciplined, while those who do well would be rewarded.