Why We Are Working For Tinubu, Obasa, Others – Campaign Group

– Pledges Over 100,000 votes for Lagos Speaker

A independent support group for the re-election of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has explained why it is backing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election.

The Obasa Independent Campaign Group (OICG) said the Speaker, who represents Agege Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, had surpassed expectations in the performance of his legislative duties and as such, deserves reelection.

The group, which held a solidarity walk and road show for the Speaker on Friday, also declared their support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party in Agege.

The walk had notable musicians including Wasiu Alabi Pasuma; Abolore Adegbola Akande also known as 9ice and Adekunle Temitope; better called Small Doctor.

Mr. Azeez Yusuf, Director-General of the OICG, told journalists that residents of Agege had seen numerous development the Speaker had facilitated to the area as well as its environs.

“A lot has been done that we cannot start mentioning. If we go into the streets in Agege and Papa Ashafa, a lot of developmental projects have been implemented and Agege is far better compared to what it was before.

“Today, Agege is a mini-London to us and the residents. I believe the people at the grassroots appreciate the development that APC government has brought to the area and they will vote for the party.

“Obasa remains a messiah that God has given to the people of Agege because he has done a lot that we can see, empower a lot of youths as well as market men and women,” Yusuf, a legal practitioner, said.

Yusuf further said that the group was galvanising support at the grassroots for Obasa and all other candidates of APC because of the gains in continuity.

He argued that only continuity at the local government and the State could expedite the progress which everyone was yearning for adding that Lagos State had become a model for true governance as a result of genuine continuity.

He recounted that from the administration of Tinubu as Governor of Lagos till that of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the State had shown leadership capacity with subsequent administrations following the steps laid by Tinubu.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shown capacity in his leadership of Lagos and deserves another term.

“It is also very good for the people of Agege Constituency I to return Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to continue the developmental projects he has facilitated to the constituency which are too numerous to count,” he said while urging massive votes for APC during the election.

“There is going to be a difference with Tinubu at the helm of affairs if this nation.

“Tinubu is a master planner and one who knows the road to growth and progress. He is going to turn Nigeria around for good and Lagos will benefit.

“With the team that Tinubu would be assembling, there will be a difference in the condition of this country. Tinubu is the solution to Nigeria’s problems. He is a man everybody should follow,” he said.

Also speaking, Olumuyiwa Olumide, Director of Media and Publicity for the group, described Obasa as a revered leader and outstanding legislator who had done a lot for the people of the State.

“The developmental strides we have seen in Agege through the activities, influence and efforts of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa motivate us to do this and this is the least we can do for him,” he said.

He said that the group was formed to complement the efforts of the party in the campaign for the re-election of the Speaker and other APC candidates.

“From what we have done so far at the grassroots, our projection is over 100,000 votes for Obasa in the forthcoming elections.