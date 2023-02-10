I was not just broke, I was broke and hopeless.  – Tems

By Nehru Odeh

She was born Temilade Openiyi . But now virtually everyone knows her simply as Tems – the stylistically shortened form of her first name.

Stylistically? Sure.Tems does not only have style she has it in large quantities. And now almost everyone across the globe, old or young, rich or poor, big or small, fat or slim wants to identify with her.

Indeed, the name Tems rings a bell everywhere the Grammy award-winning artiste is mentioned. The names tolls not the knell but the birth of a star anywhere it is mentioned.

Indeed, everyone across the globe wants a slice of this sexy artiste with cool, sultry but sensual voice that can sing the hills to sleep and put men on ‘high alert’: a deep, piercing but rich and resonant voice a bit high pitched the combination of Lauryn Hill’s, Asa’s and refined Anita Baker’s.

Everyone loves hearing Tems sing. Everyone loves watching her dance, taking those nifty steps and turn arounds, exuding a kind of confidence that is associated with veterans. And yet she is just 28.

Still, she has done duets with Wizkid and Beyonce and collaborated with Future and Drake. And she has an eye for the future. Little wonder she just won the Grammy at 28.

Adele and Barack Obama are her fans and her song has appeared on the former American President’s summer playlist.

Rihanna too couldnt hide how thrilled she was when she met her at a Savage x Fenty show in Los Angeles last year. She instructed her to stop being so humble. “She was like, ‘You need to be that bitch you know you are,” Tems herself told British GQ.

Of course she later became the bitch she knows she is. Yet many do not know the pain behind the bitch current fame. They do not know the pain behind the gain, the story behind the glory.

They are not aware that this lady who she and her elder brother were simply known as Temi and Tunji in the Ilupeju, Lagos neighbourhood where they were raised by their mother once broke her family’s heart because of music.

“It was that type of community where everybody knew everyone. We were Temi and Tunji from down the street,” she said.

Her romance with music, which started early on in life when she learnt how to play the guitar her father had gifted them at home flowered while singing in her classroom at Dowen College in Lagos. She joined a choir as a teenager and reluctantly studied economics at Monash University South Africa.

When Tems got back to Lagos, she got herself an office job in digital.marketing. But the job made her depressed. It gave her hell. “I was like, I can’t live a lie anymore,” she said.